Lexington softball team set to play on improved field after Title IX lawsuit

Lexington parents won a Title IX suit against the school district last year to refurbish the softball field. It has since been upgraded and the ribbon cutting is Tuesday night. New features include: New stands for fans that are handicap accessible. 3/6/17
Sam Light is among a group of parents pressing for improvements in the Lexington High school's softball field, an effort that includes a federal Title IX complaint alleging the school has unequal sports facilities for male and female athletes.The exposed brick is a hazard for players. 3/10/16
The exposed brick is a hazard for players. 3/10/16
Light and others contend that millions of dollars have been spent on male sports like baseball and football. 3/10/16
Sam Light is among a group of parents pressing for improvements in the Lexington High school's softball field, an effort that includes a federal Title IX complaint alleging the school has unequal sports facilities for male and female athletes. Light and others contend that millions of dollars have been spent on male sports like baseball and football. 3/10/16
Sam Light shows how a softball can some through the backstop and strike spectators. 3/10/16
Sam Light is among a group of parents pressing for improvements in the Lexington High school's softball field, an effort that includes a federal Title IX complaint alleging the school has unequal sports facilities for male and female athletes. Light and others contend that millions of dollars have been spent on male sports like baseball and football. 3/10/16
The small storage area in the dugout. 3/10/16
Staples from the roofing protrude through the ceiling of the dugout. 3/10/16
Drainage is a problem when raining or irrigating. 3/10/16
Sam Light is among a group of parents pressing for improvements in the Lexington High school's softball field, an effort that includes a federal Title IX complaint alleging the school has unequal sports facilities for male and female athletes. Light and others contend that millions of dollars have been spent on male sports like baseball and football. 3/10/16
The bullpen is a strip of dirt along the first baseline fence. 3/10/16
A new outfield fence and leveling. Gone is the drain that was in left field. 3/6/17
New larger, roomier and safer dugouts. 3/6/17
New a batting cage with new netting and a level concrete padded flooring. It will also be enclosed. 3/6/17
A new entrance gate and concrete walking path to the stadium. 3/6/17
A new bullpen for the pitchers to warm up. 3/6/17
New larger, roomier and safer dugouts. 3/6/17
New larger, roomier and safer dugouts. 3/6/17
New larger, roomier and safer dugouts. 3/6/17
New backstop netting and padding. 3/6/17
A refurbished press box, new seating for fans, backstop netting and padding. 3/6/17
A refurbished press box, seating for fans that is handicap accessible and restrooms under the press box. 3/6/17
New stands for fans that are handicap accessible. 3/6/17
