Local

March 6, 2017 6:13 PM

Lexington softball team set to play on improved field after Title IX lawsuit

Lexington High School’s girls softball team is opening its season Tuesday on a significantly improved field.

“It’s been brought up to par,” said Patrick Montgomery, a parent of two players, after seeing the field.

The improvements came after parents of another player went to federal court last year, alleging inequities.

Lexington 1 officials didn’t admit to violating Title IX requirements to provide sports facilities for female athletes that equal those for boys.

Officials did say a plan for upgrades was developed after months of complaints about conditions at the 25-year-old field. Some parents told The State newspaper the field was unsafe for players and fans alike.

Renovation plans called for upgrades to dugouts, lighting, outfield fencing, the backstop, the sound system and practice facilities. And players were given access to weight training. Fans should see more seating, improved restrooms and a new concession stand.

Tim Flach

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sneak peek at the new Jackson Creek Elementary School and its new principal

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos