The Horry school board is officially the most expensive school board in SC

1:41 Sneak peek at Lexington High's renovated softball field Pause

1:49 Swimmers were urged last summer not to go into the Saluda River

1:38 Where Sanford stands on those workers in the US without papers

1:29 A.C. Flora High School booster club investigation in 90 seconds

0:38 Mark Sanford evaluates his Beaufort town hall

4:08 Flooding, dam failures unfold across the Midlands in video simulation

1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar

0:49 In June, 2016, U.S. Army Secretary would not talk about broken dams at Fort Jackson

1:27 City Market shines in The Vista