Cat café coming to downtown Greenville

Yes, you read that right. Greenville is getting a cat café, and it will be downtown. The cat café is the longtime dream of Jennifer Bronzel. Bronzel, a native of Germany, and a lifelong cat lover, has spent the better part of two years considering, developing and planning her café concept, and finally, she says, now that she has secured a space, the project is moving forward.
The Organic Cat Café is slated to open in May in the 3,600-square-foot former JB Lacher Jewelers location, at 123 College St.
“I’m really happy we are finally here,” Bronzel says. “This year is the year of the cat café in Greenville.”
Cat cafes are a relatively new concept, though their popularity has been growing around the world. The first cat cafes originated in Asia, says Bronzel. She visited one for the first time in Bangkok, Thailand this past December.
The café essentially allows people to enjoy a beverage or snack along with the company of cats. The cafes have particular appeal for those who might live in a place where they are not allowed to have pets.
Bronzel also wants here café to be a sort of education center, where people can learn about proper care and treatment of cats, as well as the benefits associated with them. Bronzel points to studies that show that a cat’s purr has a relaxing effect on human beings.
“I want to show people this exists because a lot of people don’t know how beneficial cats can be,” Bronzel says.
Bronzel, discovered the cat café concept while reading about it online several years ago. She’d originally begun working on her local cat café concept two years ago, but decided to put plans aside until she could secure permanent residency status in the U.S.
This past December, Bronzel visited a cat cafe while visiting her mother in Thailand, and it inspired her to revive her original dream.
“I felt like in heaven and I thought man, why did I even stop?” Bronzel says of reviving her dream. “So I came back in the start of the year and I said OK, I’m going to do it this year.”
Bronzel never considered opening her own business until she moved to the United States for work three years ago. Her company, which a German service provider for BMW, transferred her to Greenville and immediately, Bronzel says she fell in love with the energy and the entrepreneurial spirit of the city.
“I would say especially in Germany, people are really taught OK, you have to find a good job in a big corporation, you have to stay there for years and make a career,” Bronzel says. “You are brought up to be employed, where here in the US, everyone can have their own business if they like to. I still can’t believe that it works for me but I am on the way to open this!”
Whereas some cat cafes also serve as places to adopt cats, the local café will not. The café will serve as a home for 30 to 40 cats who live there, Bronzel says. The cats will essentially live in the large café area. The room will boast tables and chairs as well as comfy couches where patrons can sit and relax right alongside the residents.
The café will be fully functioning. Bronzel has plans to offer a coffee and drink menu as well as food. The drinks and items like smoothies will be prepared on site, but due to DHEC regulations, the majority of the food will be purchased from an outside supplier. Bronzel is still working out the details but says that the focus will be on offering healthy, vegetarian and vegan fare.
In keeping with the standard cat café model, there will be a $10 entrance fee. The cost will go to mitigate the expenses associated with feeding and caring for the cats, Bronzel says. It also includes one free beverage.
So far, Bronzel is working hard on refurbishing the building and on securing the tenants. For the former task she is relying on the help of friends and volunteers who are excited by her effort, as well as a Go Fund Me campaign. For the latter task, Bronzel is working with a number of local rescue organizations and cat breeders in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina.
“The automotive industry is really interesting, and I really appreciate the job I have, but this is not my life,” Bronzel says of following her dream. “This is not what I would do if I could really choose. I’m just trying to find something, what I really enjoy and love on a daily basis and what I can make my own.”
The Organic Cat Café is slated to open in May at 123 College St., Greenville. For more, visit www.organic-cat-cafe.com , or check it out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
There is also a GoFundMe campaign to help with renovating the building: https://www.gofundme.com/Renovating-the-Organic-Cat-Cafe
