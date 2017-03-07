Traffic rerouted for overturned truck at I-126 and Elmwood

Traffic is being rerouted for an overturned truck near Elmwood Avenue and Interstate 126, according to officials.
The collision happeneed around 10:30 a.m. at I-126 east and Huger Street, according to the Columbia Fire Department. The driver of the truck was entrapped and had to be rescued.
There was no immediate word on injuries or what caused the crash, but police said the driver was taken to a hospital.
Police say traffic in the area is heavy. The westbound lanes of Elmwood to I-126 and Huger Street have reopened; however, the eastbound lanes of Elmwood from I-126 remain closed. Eastbound traffic coming from I-126 is being rerouted to Huger Street.
