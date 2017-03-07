Colorful new Girl Scouts building proposed for the Vista

A glass wall and bright, Girl Scout-inspired stripes could be the face of a remodeled building in the Vista to be used by young scouts from across South Carolina.
A bland, long-vacant, two-story building at Williams and Senate streets is set to become the Cathy Novinger Leadership Center by the end of the year. But first, Columbia’s aesthetics police must agree with the proposed look of the building.
The Design/Development Review Commission meets Thursday to review plans for the 32,000-square-foot building that abuts the gated City Club, one of the capital city’s most expensive condo and townhouse complexes. The site, across Gervais Street from the State Museum, is also about one block from the Congaree River, which will provide a site for outdoor activities for the scouts.
Girl Scouts, including those visiting from out of state, will use the new facility that will replace the former Camp Congaree near Pelion in Lexington County, Ed Devore, the scouts’ chief financial officer, said Tuesday. The Mountains to Midlands chapter is heading the project. That chapter represents Girl Scout organizations in 22 counties.
The building will offer meeting rooms, a lounge for studying and watching movies, a climbing wall, lab and art rooms, training and development space as well as rooms for overnight stays, Devore said.
“We don’t have any place for girls to stay (overnight) when they come visit Columbia and go the Riverbanks Zoo, the State Museum,” he said.
The Midlands Business Leadership Group raised the money to name the building for Novinger, said architect Heather Mitchell. Novinger, who died in November, was a business and community leader and exemplified the qualities the Girl Scouts seek to instill in future leaders, Mitchell said.
The new look was designed by a team of architects at the Boudreax Group, an woman-owned business whose president is Mitchell, a former Girl Scout.
Stripes that will accent the building on the Williams and Senate street sides will be bright blue, brown, green, red, orange and yellow, Mitchell and Devore said. Each color represents levels of achievement for Girl Scouts through high school.
The organization brought the building in 2011 for $2.8 million.
The building would have a new main entrance plaza at the intersection of the two streets. The plaza will double as a drop-off zone.
Columbia’s design and development staff have endorsed the building’s overall look. But they are concerned about the drop-off zone because it might create problems between vehicles and pedestrians.
The scouts have been seeking bids on the renovation, so Devore declined Tuesday to say how much they will spend on the upgrade.
If the commission endorses the plan, Devore said renovations should begin by the end of April.
