Hawkins takes command of Chaplain School at Fort Jackson

Col. Jeffrey D. Hawkins on Friday became the 42nd commandant of the U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School at Fort Jackson.
Hawkins, a who served as a Green Beret with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), has been a chaplain for 24 years.
Before becoming the Chaplain School commandant, Hawkins was Command Chaplain, United States Army Central, headquartered at Shaw Air Force Base.
Maj. Gen. Paul K. Hurley, U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, hosted the ceremony. Fort Jackson’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. John “Pete” Johnson, and Deputy Chief of Chaplains, Brig. Gen. Thomas Solhjem, attended.
The outgoing commandant, Col. Peter R. Sniffin, will become professor of ethics and senior chaplain for the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle Barracks, Pa.
Sniffin, who had been commandant since May 2015, was awarded the Legion of Merit prior to the ceremony. His wife, Rose Marie, received the Outstanding Civilian Service Award.
