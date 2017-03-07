Mill Village residents worry unique neighborhood on the Congaree is slipping away

Some residents of the oldest neighborhood in West Columbia feel threatened by a new development next door.
Homeowners in the Mill Village, just off State Street near the Congaree River, expect parking and traffic hassles created by City Hall’s pet project to start soon. And they’re concerned the city has no plan to handle the coming problems.
There’s also dread that the $40 million project will gentrify the century-old neighborhood of 142 homes and duplexes that is among the oldest in the Midlands, erasing its quasi-bohemian nature.
Those concerns are “natural when something like this occurs,” said Cindy Moye, a skeptic of the project. “They (city leaders) need to straighten things out.”
A mix of apartments, stores, restaurants and offices in multi-story buildings set among small parks and plazas is starting to take shape on a site along Meeting Street overlooking the Congaree River.
The project, called Brookland after the city’s original name, is designed to become a long-wanted anchor spurring further redevelopment on the riverfront of the Lexington County community with a population of 16,000.
Supporters call the project a catalyst that can mirror what happened in Columbia’s nearby Vista, across the Gervais Street bridge.
City leaders swept aside complaints that too much is being put on the 4-acre site at State and Meeting streets. Issues such as parking would be taken care of after the project got under way, City Council members said.
City Hall, which bought the land a decade ago and waited for a developer to come along, approved the project just over a year ago.
Construction means the site – nicknamed The Pit for its slope – no longer will be an unofficial dirt parking lot for anyone coming to attend concerts at the riverfront amphitheater and to stroll, jog or bicycle on the scenic Riverwalk.
Mill Village residents expect vehicles instead to line their streets once the Riverwalk reopens in mid-summer after repairs, since the public parking garage in the project won’t open for months.
Narrow streets are common in a neighborhood created in the 1890s for workers at a textile mill just across the river that is now South Carolina’s State Museum.
“There’s no doubt there are going to be some temporary inconveniences,” said City Councilman Tem Miles, whose district includes the neighborhood.
Fresh focus on longtime problems
Homes and stores in the Mill Village were rebuilt regularly after fires and floods in the early 1900s, according to a history on the city’s website.
The neighborhood’s flavor is similar that of Olympia and Granby across the river in Columbia.
Parking and traffic flow are the main challenges as the Brookland project brings long-standing problems with travel in the Mill Village to a head.
Coming up with answers is overdue, some homeowners say.
“It’s forcing their hand,” said homeowner Jennifer Boyd, who has kept a close watch on the project’s impact on the neighborhood. “It’s on its way to change – rapidly.”
Homeowners aren’t waiting on City Hall to deal with traffic.
Boyd recently gathered neighbors and relatives to put homemade signs in yards and on utility poles urging drivers to slow down.
While nothing is settled yet, city officials are looking at one-way roads, off-street parking and turn restrictions to keep outside traffic from entering the neighborhood. A few spots to add public parking, possibly metered, also could be acquired.
“We’re working on trying to get some stuff in place,” Miles said.
Some residents appreciate the attention, but say some of the ideas under discussion will be inconvenient.
“It needs some TLC,” Boyd’s husband Andy said of the neighborhood. “It’s the city’s job to keep it up.”
More changes ahead?
An upside to the new project is that it could put more emphasis on home maintenance and appearance, some residents say.
City officials said there is no major problem with upkeep in the neighborhood. But some residents say things could be better.
“Our Mill Village is in need of some homeowners’ pride, and landlords need to be held accountable,” long-time resident Ann Thornley said.
Still, the neighborhood could become a victim of redevelopment because of its attractive location right across the river from downtown Columbia. Taxes and property values could soar, some community leaders suggest.
And some developers also might want to build something else where the wooden, saltbox-style houses now sit.
“I see developers licking their chops at that patch of land,” said Mark Plessinger, owner of Frame of Mind eye wear store and art gallery located across from Brookland.
For now, some of the village’s 300 or so residents are upset with the prospect that the new project will alter the Mill Village’s character.
“It’ll change the atmosphere,” Moye said.
Redevelopment makes that inevitable, city officials said.
“You’ve got some owners there who don’t want change,” Mayor Bobby Horton said. “Anything we put there would do that.”
The Mill Village will adjust to the changes, some of which appear beneficial, the Boyds said.
“It’s on our doorstep,” said Andy Boyd, who lives two blocks from the project. “We’re going to have to co-exist.”
