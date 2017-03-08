Retired Col. Robert Bacon: A good soldier in war and peace

In spring 1964, then-U.S. Army Capt. Robert C. “Bobby” Bacon was leading South Vietnamese troops through the Mekong Delta in the early days of America’s involvement in the Vietnam War.
Bacon was one of 100 American officers handpicked to serve as advisers to the South Vietnamese Army, with the dual purpose of leading troops against Viet Cong insurgents and assessing their ability to fight and win. The advisers were the leading edge of America’s protracted involvement in the nation’s most complicated and controversial war.
As Bacon led the men through a tall grassy field, famed English war photographer Larry Burrow snapped a picture. The image ended up on the cover of Life magazine.
Bacon’s son, Robin, said his father considered being picked as one of the first advisers into Vietnam as his greatest military achievement.
“It was a great honor,” said Robin Bacon, now head football coach at Spring Valley High School.
Bobby Bacon, who retired from the Army as a colonel, died Monday after a long illness. He was 83. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia.
A Texas native, Bacon’s connection to Columbia and Fort Jackson dates to 1942 when he was 8 years old. His father, then-Lt. Col. Robert Lynn Bacon, came to what was then Camp Jackson to train soldiers for World War II.
The elder Bacon would go on to lead Task Force Bacon under Gen. George S. Patton. His task force in the 95th Infantry Division is credited with liberating the fortress city of Metz, France, in World War II.
Growing up in Texas, Bobby Bacon and his brother, Gary, were adventurous, the family said. They would hop railroad freight cars and travel from Texas to destinations such as Pawleys Island in South Carolina and peach farms in Georgia. He earned money in the summers working shrimp boats off of South Padre Island, Texas, and the South Carolina coast.
Bacon earned an appointment to West Point and graduated in 1956. While at the military academy, Bacon’s suite mate and friend was Norman Schwarzkopf, who later obtained the rank of general and served as commander of U.S. Central Command during the Gulf War in 1991.
Bacon volunteered for two tours of duty in Vietnam, during which he was awarded the silver star, the nation’s third highest award for valor in combat. He also received a bronze star and twice the Legion of Merit.
Following his service in Vietnam, Bacon served as protocol officer for both Army chiefs of staff Gen. William Westmoreland, who commanded all U.S troops in that conflict from 1964 to 1968, and Gen. Harold Johnson.
Under Johnson, Bacon helped plan the funeral of U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated in June 1968 while seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. Kennedy was the brother of former President John F. Kennedy. For his work, Bacon received a letter of thanks from Robert Kennedy’s widow, Ethel.
Under Westmoreland, Bacon also helped plan the funeral of former President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1969. Eisenhower served as Supreme Commander of Allied Forces in Europe during World War II.
“He had a career with significant combat duty and significant peacetime duty,” said retired Col. Angelo Perri of Columbia, a former Fort Jackson chief of staff who served as an adviser to South Vietnam during America’s withdrawal from the Vietnam War.
“He held what we would deem sensitive positions,” Perri said. “You are going to meet a lot of high-level people. You have to really know what you are doing. He was a good soldier, had good assignments and he performed them well.”
But aside from his contributions at the highest levels of the military, one of Bacon’s most lasting achievements occurred at Fort Jackson.
From January 1976 to July 1977, as commander of Fort Jackson’s 2nd Infantry Brigade, he guided a pilot program to test training male and female recruits together. Before, women went through basic training separately and differently from men.
“It was kind of interesting,” Bacon told the Fort Jackson Leader in 2011. “There were pros and cons. One of the things was that all the women were high school graduates when they came in. And (a lot of) the guys were Category 4s (without high school diploma). You’d have things like assembly and disassembly of a rifle ... verbal tests and things like that – we had all the women acing these tests, and (some of) the guys just weren’t equipped to get it all. ... But on the other side, the physical side of it, a lot of women who came in were having difficulty with the physical fitness.”
After retiring from the Army, he worked for the U.N. Peacekeeping Task Force in Israel and Egypt, as well as a military consultant in Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the Sinai Peninsula.
