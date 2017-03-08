Lexington County town named one of safest in SC

The residents of one small, Lexington town can sleep safely at night, though one reports indicates they already do.
SafeWise named Pine Ridge the No. 5 safest town or city in South Carolina.
Pine Ridge was the only place in the Midlands to make it in the top 20.
Though it did drop one spot from the previous year, SafeWise touted the small town’s safety, including the fact it had just 28 property crimes reported in 2015.
Pine Ridge had an average of about 4 violent crimes per 1,000 people and about 12.6 property crimes per 1,000 people.
Simpsonville in Greenille County topped the list, which broke the top 20 for the first time.
Some of the other area cities and towns include Lexington at No. 30, Springdale at No. 32, Irmo at No. 33, Forest Acres at No. 62, Cayce at No. 68 and Columbia at No. 69.
Safewise compiled its report by analyzing the 2015 FBI Crime Report and population data. The methodology included factoring in the number of reported violent crimes and property crimes in each city and town.
Cities and towns that were exempt included those with populations of 2,000 or fewer or those that did not submit completed crime reports to the FBI.
