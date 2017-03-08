Trash collection change coming for many Lexington County residents

Changes in collection of trash, recycling and yard waste start Monday for many homeowners in Lexington County.
Pickup will occur on different days for nearly 33,000 residences in most of the unincorporated parts of the county as well in Batesburg-Leesville, Chapin, Irmo, Lexington, Pine Ridge, South Congaree and Prosperity in adjoining Newberry County.
The changes stem from route changes by Advanced Disposal, the company hired to provide service.
Steady growth have forced “a major restructuring” in pickups over most of the 758-square-mile county, county solid waste management director David Eger said.
The changes “will improve our overall collection efficiency,” said Erik Stanley, company manager for the Columbia area.
Missed pickups should decline since new routes are shorter and extra equipment has been added, he said.
New collection schedules have been mailed to customers affected, company officials said. Information is also online at advanceddisposal.com/columbiaSC.
The changes don’t affect commercial collection.
Eleven centers across Lexington County are open for trash disposal and recycling for residents who don’t want to pay for curbside collection.
