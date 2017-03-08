A wintery snow-rain mix MIGHT be headed Columbia’s way

Despite the T-shirt weather we have enjoyed for weeks, winter may have one more swing to take at the Midlands this weekend in the form of a rainy and snowy mix.
While it’s a little early to tell for sure, the track of two weather systems – one just forming off the coast – is offering “favorable indications” of a rain-snow mix in the northern most reaches of the Midlands this coming weekend, Doug Anderson at the National Weather Service office in Columbia said.
That said, Anderson stressed that the forecast is given with “low confidence” this far out. Areas to our north and east are more likely to feel the brunt of winter’s last gasp.
Regardless of what falls out of the sky Saturday night and Sunday morning, it’s not likely to stick around for two reasons. This is a fast moving cold front, which will pass quickly over and out of our area and, ground temperatures have been too warm to allow for any accumulation or icing over.
The most likely areas of snow flurries are to our north around Rock Hill and into North Carolina.
