2 killed, 1 charged with DUI in I-20 crash in Richland County

A woman has been charged with DUI in a crash that killed two people and blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 for several hours Thursday.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 70, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Details about the crash weren’t immediately available.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said two people were killed in the crash. Their identities will be released after Watts notifies their families.
Lance Cpl. David Jones of the Highway Patrol said a 21-year-old woman has been charged with felony DUI in connection with the crash.
One westbound lane on I-20 has reopened at the crash site, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Commuters should expect delays. Investigators with the Highway Patrol’s accident reconstruction team are still on the scene.
