Columbia-area public radio listeners shut out Thursday

Columbia-area listeners of public radio did not get an earful Thursday because of repairs to a weather transmitter that knocked out the signal most of the day.
A tower in the metropolitan area that belongs to S.C. Public Radio had to be powered down to 30 percent of normal starting at 9 a.m. as a safety precaution while workers for the national weather alert system replaced the device, said Glenn Rawls, spokesman for the public radio network.
Some people who listen to 93.1 FM in the capital city area might not have been able to receive any signal, depending on their proximity to the tower in question, Rawls said Thursday afternoon.
The national weather alert system has transmitters on each of public radio’s nine towers around the state, the spokesman said. Transmitters have to be repaired or replaced periodically. “If you’re close to a tower, you’re still going to hear us.”
Thursday’s repairs ended at 3 p.m. Folks who listen to 88.1 FM, a Sumter station with more talk-oriented shows, should not have been affected, he said. The two stations reach about 87,000 listeners.
But public radio had no prior knowledge that the tower would be powered down on Thursday, Rawls said.
Weather transmitters are a key piece of weather alerts. “If you’ve got a weather radio, the signal is coming from our towers,” the spokesman said.
It appeared late Thursday that the work was completed and the station will not have to power down Friday, Rawls said.
