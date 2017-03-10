It’s playtime at Finlay Park again! Playground returns this summer

If you’ve been missing the Finlay Park playground and iconic fountain, you can look forward to both of them returning this summer.
The fountain and waterfall should be running again around June, Columbia parks and recreation director Randy Davis said.
And new playground equipment should be installed by mid-July, Davis said.
Replacing the old play equipment that was removed from the park last spring, the new playground will be “nature-themed” and “spread out for unstructured play,” Davis said.
He called it an innovative design that will include climbing and musical features that will encourage creativity in childrens’ play.
“It’s giving them multiple ways to play,” Davis said.
City Council voted last week to spend $185,972 for the design, construction and installation of the playground equipment. Davis estimated the fountain repair will cost roughly another $200,000, though council has not yet voted on a contract for it.
The fountain has been dry since the fall of 2015.
