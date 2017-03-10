New park opening near Chapin

A park on the north side of Lake Murray designed for outdoor activities opens Saturday.
The unnamed 70-acre park south of Chapin includes tennis courts, a splash pad and eight fields for baseball, softball, football, soccer and other sports.
Its name will be revealed at its debut. Three other parks operated by the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission are named for geographic features.
The park at 370A Epting Camp Road took three years to complete.
It is set to open with a full day of activities.
Tim Flach: 803-771-8483
