Local

March 10, 2017 3:58 PM

New park opening near Chapin

By Tim Flach

tflach@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A park on the north side of Lake Murray designed for outdoor activities opens Saturday.

The unnamed 70-acre park south of Chapin includes tennis courts, a splash pad and eight fields for baseball, softball, football, soccer and other sports.

Its name will be revealed at its debut. Three other parks operated by the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission are named for geographic features.

The park at 370A Epting Camp Road took three years to complete.

It is set to open with a full day of activities.

Tim Flach: 803-771-8483

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

"She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos