National Medal of Honor Museum in Charleston moving forward after board split

The effort to build the National Medal of Honor Museum in Mount Pleasant is being rebooted after seven board members resigned over the hiring of the group’s first chief executive.
The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation last month hired Mark Updegrove, former director of Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidential library in Austin, Texas. Updegrove is the organization’s first chief executive, replacing interim chief executive Robert Wilburn.
Retired Marine Maj. Gen. James Livingston, a Medal of Honor recipient and Mount Pleasant resident who was considered the driving force behind the campaign to build the museum, said he resigned because “I was looking for someone with substantial experience in fund raising.”
“We just had a disconnect with leadership,” he said Thursday.
The foundation plans to build the $100 million museum at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant. It would sit just west of the World War II aircraft carrier Yorktown. The foundation would lease land for the museum from the Patriots Point Development Authority, a state agency, for $1 a year.
The National Medal of Honor Museum will not be a part of Patriots Point, but rather a privately funded and independent operation. The Patriots Point authority agreed to the deal with the thought that it would grow visitors for the area’s other attractions.
The 107,000-square-foot museum complex includes three buildings:
▪ A grass-topped land pavilion will house the museum entrance and lobby; a 240-seat auditorium; a museum shop; curatorial and archival space; and administrative offices.
▪ A museum building that will include a Hall of Valor that can accommodate public and private events, celebrations and memorials; eight permanent and two special exhibits galleries; conference, meeting and classroom space; and a small café.
▪ A 140-seat chapel at the tip of the site, overlooking the sea, will be connected to the museum by a two-level pedestrian bridge.
The Yorktown is currently home to a small Medal of Honor Museum and the Congressional Medal of Honor Commission that oversees it.
The new museum would be a tribute to the approximately 3,500 recipients of the nation’s highest award for valor in combat. Plans include exhibits and interactive displays from the Civil War, when the first medals were awarded, to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
South Carolina has only two resident Medal of Honor recipients: Livingston, a Vietnam War veteran, and Kyle Carpenter of Columbia, a Marine who received the award for actions in Afghanistan. Overall, more than 30 South Carolinians have received the Medal of Honor.
While the board and the fund-raising effort has a national presence, its chairman, Darwin Simpson, was an appointee to the Patriots Point authority by former Gov. Nikki Haley. The Spartanburg resident is also a retired major general in the S.C. Army National Guard.
Simpson, who resigned from the Patriots Point authority to join the Medal of Honor board, said the split among Medal of Honor board members was unfortunate, but new board members and Updegrove will move the effort forward.
“We’re in really, really good shape,” he said. “We did have some members leave ... but with a new CEO we are moving forward very quickly.”
The foundation so far has raised $25 million, the vast majority from out of state, Simpson said.
“The money is in New York, Chicago and San Francisco,” he said. “And you go fishing where the money is. It’s a national project, but South Carolina will benefit from it.”
The lease agreement with the Patriots Point authority requires that construction begin by July 2020, Simpson said. “We are on track for that date,” he said.
Updegrove called the project “in a nascent stage of development” and said fund raising would be his No. 1 priority.
“We are a long way from realizing our goal, and seeing our way clear for breaking ground,” he said. “This is an incredible opportunity to build what I think will be a national treasure.”
Livingston, although he has left the project, said he hopes it moves forward.
“It’s a sad case,” he said. “I want it to be successful. I had my heart in it. It just didn’t fit my way of doing business.”
Medal of Honor Museum By The Numbers
▪ 3,500 - approximate number of Medal of Honor recipients
▪ $100 million - cost of building the museum
▪ $25 million - money raised so far
▪ $1 - annual rent for leasing the property from the state.
Comments