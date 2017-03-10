Truck took out a light pole and drove through a ditch before crashing through store

A man was taken to an area hospital after the truck he was driving crashed through a Sherwin Williams paint store in North Myrtle Beach on Friday afternoon, authorities said.
The 63-year-old man lost control of his Chevrolet Silverado while headed southbound on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach on Friday afternoon. He crossed a median into oncoming traffic, knocked down a utility pole, and drove through a ditch and then the side wall of the paint store, according to Pat Dowling, North Myrtle Beach city spokesman. The driver was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.
North Myrtle Beach officials reported the man was being treated for minor injuries, and no one else was injured during the incident, which occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of U.S. 17 North.
