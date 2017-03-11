6 telling stats about South Carolina roads and traffic deaths

To be sure, South Carolina has a problem with both bad roads and traffic deaths.
Here are six stats that document the problems:
▪ The state of South Carolina is currently spending about $415 million a year on pavements, according to DOT, when it should be spending about $900 million a year.
▪ The difference between what South Carolina is spending on infrastructure for roads and bridges and what it needs for infrastructure is $1.1 billion annually.
▪ In 2015, South Carolina had the highest fatality rate in the nation for miles traveled. It was 53 percent higher than the national average.
▪ There has been almost a 27 percent increase in road deaths in the past three years and 2017 “already is trending worse,” House Majority Leader Gary Simrill said.
▪ In 2016, 3,638 claims were filed against DOT by motorists or family members over damage and injuries caused by bad roads, according to Simrill. In 2012, it was about 1,200 claims, he said.
▪ Road conditions were cited as a contributing factor in 1 percent of the 39,035 accidents involving injuries, according to preliminary data. More accidents had animals in the road listed as a primary factor than road conditions.
For a full report analyzing the correlation between S.C. roads and traffic fatalities, click here.
