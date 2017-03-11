Snow?! It’s still a possibility in the Midlands this weekend

If you do your snow dance just this one more time this winter, you might have a chance to see some flakes Sunday morning and early afternoon.
The National Weather Service predicts a mix of rain and snow will fall in Columbia before 2 p.m. Sunday. Little or no snow accumulation is expected, though.
More northern parts of the state have a better chance of wintry weather, with snow considered likely to fall overnight Saturday and Sunday morning around Greenville and Rock Hill.
Precipitation will taper off Sunday afternoon around Columbia, with just a slight chance of rain between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
But cold temperatures will be sticking around for a little while.
Sunday’s predicted high is 44 degrees, with the temperature dipping to 34 overnight.
Monday won’t be any warmer, with a predicted high of 44 and chances of rain in the afternoon and at night.
The temperature will drop again to around 37 Monday night before warming back up to around 61 on Tuesday.
High temperatures will hover in the mid-50s for the next couple days.
