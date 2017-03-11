Fort Jackson soldiers to hold 100-mile run to celebrate Centennial

To celebrate the 250th birthday of President Andrew Jackson, South Carolina’s only native president, about 120 soldiers from Fort Jackson will run in relay from his birthplace in Lancaster County to the Columbia Army post.
The race will begin at midnight on Wednesday at Andrew Jackson State Park and follow U.S. 21 through Blythewood, veer to Fort Jackson National Cemetery, wind through downtown Columbia and end up at Hilton Field at Fort Jackson, with a retreat ceremony at 5 p.m.
The route, exactly 100 miles long, is one of a year-long slate of events celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the nation’s largest basic training installation. The public is invited to both run with the soldiers and cheer them on as they pass through different stages.
“It’s a way to show support for our troops, and to celebrate Fort Jackson’s Centennial,” said Susan McPherson, director of public policy and military affairs for the Columbia Chamber.
Fort Jackson was founded in 1917 at the advent of America’s involvement in World War I. Since then it has become the Army’s and the military’s largest basic training facility, churning out about 50,000 new soldiers each year and nearly 5 million since it was founded.
Fifty recruits will be sworn in at 4 p.m. !!!Tuesday!!! at Hilton Field as the first group of soldiers prepare to leave for Andrew Jackson State Park to begin the run.
The soldiers, and any civilians who want to register online and join them, will run in groups in relays of 5 kilometers to 10 miles. The soldiers include drill sergeants from all of the fort’s training battalions and officers, including the post’s commander, Maj. Gen. John. P. “Pete” Johnson, who will run in the first and last legs of the 17.5-hour event.
“The smallest group will be two at a time,” Fort Jackson spokesman Pat Jones said. “Most groups will have three to 10 runners in the various legs. It’s a relay, but we’ve got some die-hards that want to do complete 10-mile legs.”
Soldiers in the relay will carry an Olympic-style torch and the original Army document approving the new post. The document will be presented by Johnson to Fort Jackson historian Henry D. Howe III.
“The document validates June 2, 1917, as the date of our establishment,” Howe said.
The 360-acre Andrew Jackson State Park was established to honor the seventh president of the United States, although North Carolina still claims Jackson grew up just over the border in the Tarheel State. A museum at the park tells the story of Jackson's boyhood experiences during the Revolutionary War and highlights life in the South Carolina back country, from Andrew Jackson's birth in 1767 until he left South Carolina in 1784.
Jackson was catapulted to national hero status following his victory over British forces in the "Battle of New Orleans" in 1815, which was the final battle of the War of 1812.
Runners will be escorted along the 100 mile route by the S.C. Highway Patrol until they reach Richland County, where they will be escored by Richland County Sheriff's Deputies. The Columbia Police Department will assume escort duties once the runners enter the Capital City.
Prime viewing spots include:
▪ 2:40 p.m. at the University of South Carolina Indoor Soccer facility on Bull Street
▪ 3:25 p.m. at the McDonald’s parking lot, 4801 Garners Ferry Road
▪ 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Early and Marion streets on Fort Jackson
During the last 10 miles of the run, spectators who wish to complete the run with the soldiers may join at the end of the formation. People may also join at the 10 kilometer and 5 kilometer check points.
Anyone wishing to register to run may do so at the website: https://jackson.armymwr.com/us/jackson/ft-jackson-events/100-mile-centennial-run-registration?eID=823522
The end of the run will be highlighted by a brief cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Andrew Jackson's birthday, closing remarks from Johnson and a retreat ceremony with the post's Honor Platoon and 282nd Army Band.
