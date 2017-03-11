Couple killed in I-20 crash did what they should have to protect themselves, SCHP says

Under normal circumstances, the couple killed in by an allegedly drunk driver Thursday morning did just what they should have when pulling off to change a tire on Interstate 20, an S.C. Highway Patrol spokesman said.
By pulling well off the road and into the grass, even past the emergency lane, Kekima Alexander and LaToya Garcia should have been safe from everyday travelers, said Lance Cpl. David Jones.
But, Jones said, there are a few extra steps that drivers experiencing roadside problems can take to further protect themselves from the kind of tragedy that killed Alexander and Garcia and left their 11-month-old son parentless.
Clarise Payano, 21, has been charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death, along with other charges in connection with the crash that killed Alexander and Garcia. Their baby son, who was also in the car at the time of the crash, survived.
“We would encourage people, if they can make it to an exit ramp, to get off the interstate completely,” Jones said.
But if you do have to stop on the side of the highway, turn on your emergency flashers and call *47, Jones said. The Highway Patrol will send a trooper out to assist you.
Even so, Jones said, “You could have 30 different police cars like we did the other morning and a tractor trailer still ran into the back of one.”
Comments