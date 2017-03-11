Photos: Weatherfest 2017

Kids and adults meet local meteorologists and emergency officials at Weatherfest 2017 at EdVenture Children's Museum on March 11, 2017. The event is the region's premiere severe weather and preparedness event where children learn the role of meterorologists and get to practice giving their own weather reports in front of a green screen. The day included a variety of weather-related activites including a question and answer session with local meterologists and weather experts. Here, Alisha Shiver and her daughter, Alyssa Henderson (8), play meteorologists in front of WIS-TV's green screen while watching themselves on the TV screen.
Here, Kaitlin Hall and her son, Landon (6), check out a display comparing the sizes of pea-sized to softball-sized hail. At right is Molly Berman, an Edventure employee.
Here, Expert Storm Spotter Chris Jackson of Cayce shows some of his weather photos to Kaitlin Hall and her son, Landon (6), as they check out a display comparing the sizes of pea-sized to softball-sized hail. Kaitlin Hall said she has some hail in her freezer saved from a storm.
Here, a family pretends they are meteorologists in front of WIS-TV's green screen while watching themselves on the TV screen.
Here, Benjamin Marosites, right, from the Richland County Emergency Services shows a weather station to, from left, Liam Gallow, Ian Shipp and William Hernandez. The boys came from Summerville to participate in the day's activities. Richland County Emergency Services monitors 42 weather stations at schools and fire stations in Richland, Lexington and Newberry counties.
Here, Whitney Smith of the National Weather Service, left, demonstrates a 'tornado in a bottle' to Elda Aristhil, right, and her two children Jenelda Aristhil (11) and Genel Aristhil (4). Elda Aristhil said she had to bring her son, Genel, to the event because he has become fascinated with weather lately playing the video game Roblocks.
Here, local meteorologists and weather experts participate in the "Ask the Experts" question and answer session from museum visitors. From left: Expert Storm Spotter Chris Jackson, Wes Tyler with the S.C. State Climatology Office, David DeMeuse from the Shaw AFB 28th Operational Weather Squadron, Chris Phillips from WACH-TV, Von Gaskin from WIS-TV and Emily Timte from the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Here, Expert Storm Spotter Chris Jackson of Cayce checks his social media page and answers questions about the upcoming storm. Jackson started a weather-related page before the October 2015 floods in South Carolina and has gathered a large following on social media. In front of him is his display comparing the sizes of pea-sized to softball-sized hail.
