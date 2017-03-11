Weatherfest 2017

Kids and adults meet local meteorologists and emergency officials at Weatherfest 2017 at EdVenture Children's Museum on March 11, 2017. The event is the region's premiere severe weather and preparedness event where children learn the role of meteorologists and get to practice giving their own weather reports in front of a green screen. The day included a variety of weather-related activities including a question and answer session with local meteorologists and weather experts. (Video by Rob Thompson)