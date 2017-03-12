Local

March 12, 2017 10:54 AM

Fire causes $300K damage to Shandon home

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

A Saturday house fire displaced one person and caused an estimated $300,000 damage.

The blaze was reported around 6:15 p.m. on the 2200 block of Wheat Street, which is near Harden and Blossom streets, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Firefighters saw fire and smoke coming from the two-story home when they arrived.

No injuries were reported, but one person was displaced, fire officials said. Damage to the home was estimated at around $300,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

