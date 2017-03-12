Woodyard Fund donations still needed as campaign winds down

Within the next month, another 100 families are expected to request assistance through the Salvation Army’s Woodyard Fund, as the annual fund continues to help local residents in need pay their utility bills.
“We are only able to help through the generosity of donors and the community,” said Maj. Roger Coulson, corps officer at The Salvation Army of the Midlands. “If the donations continue through the year, we are able to continue to assist families.”
The Woodyard Fund helps residents in crisis in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield and Newberry counties pay for utilities. The fund dates to 1816, when the Ladies Benevolent Society provided firewood and coal to families in need. In 1930, The State newspaper’s editor, William E. Gonzales, began publicizing the fund. It became a tradition the newspaper continues every winter.
A total of 170 already have been assisted through the Woodyard Fund since this year’s campaign began in late November. And, while this is the final Woodyard Fund giving update that The State newspaper will publish this season, Woodyard Fund help for those in need will continue through April 15.
Before this week’s donations were tallied, giving to the Woodyard Fund had totaled $84,978.77 – a figure slightly lower than the total last year on this date.
However, the average utility bill paid increased to $314.86 from last year’s $295.54.
“With increased heating costs during the cold winter months, the financial strain is often overwhelming,” Coulson said. “It’s critical to stay warm, and many families need a little assistance to get through the cold months.”
Many families and individuals helped through this year’s fund shared their stories with The State’s readers, expressing their gratitude for the Salvation Army and the Woodyard Fund and the case workers – some who not only assisted them with their utility bills but with other needs such as finding help for assistance in covering rent. One case worker even called an ambulance for an elderly man in physical distress while in the office.
“Like all of our families/individuals that receive financial assistance through our social services programs, our case workers work to build trust and establish relationships,” Coulson said.
Donations will still be accepted, and with those, the fund will be able to fulfill the requests expected to come in over the next month.
“We are thankful for all of the donors that contributed to the Woodyard Fund this winter season,” Coulson said.
“We hope that donors will remember that needs exist year-round and our responsibility to care for one another doesn’t end.”
Woodyard Fund
How to give help: Donations can be mailed to the Woodyard Fund, c/o The Salvation Army of the Midlands, P.O. Box 2786, Columbia, SC 29202. Make checks payable to the Woodyard Fund. All donations are tax-deductible.
How to get help: Area residents who need assistance with heating bills can call (803) 462-5093 for more information or to make an appointment for assistance.
Donations to date
Week of March 6
Jacqueline S. Cominotti, $50; Charles and Virginia Greene, $200; Anonymous, $100; Grace United Methodist Women, $100; Geneva J. and Charles H. Roberts, $25; Anonymous, $75; Anonymous, $300; Mr. and Mrs. William Dillow, $50; Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, $365; John W. Boulware, $400; Sandra Z. Dubose, $200.
Weekly total: $1,865
Total to date: $86,954.77
