March 12, 2017 1:18 PM

Driver killed after striking tree, barn in Newberry County

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

A driver was killed after running off the road and striking a tree and a barn in Newberry County on Sunday.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on S.C. 56 about 2 miles south of Chappells, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A 2005 Dodge SUV was traveling north on S.C. 56 when the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway, Hovis said. The vehicle traveled through a field before striking a tree and a barn.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, had to be extricated and was pronounced dead, Hovis said. The identity will be released by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office after the family is notified.

