Rock Hill cop has spent 20 years helping people. Now others are helping him

1:31 More scenes from snow in Columbia Pause

3:29 Frank Martin's outlook on USC's NCAA chances unchanged

1:10 Snow scenes around Lexington

0:24 Snow in Shandon neighborhood, Columbia

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

2:04 21-year-old denied bond in DUI fatal crash

2:17 Finding a parking spot can be frustrating

1:38 Weatherfest 2017

2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population