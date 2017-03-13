Midlands Gives announces May date, new headquarters

Midlands Gives, the 24-hour, online giving challenge, will have a new headquarters and a new web-based donations platform.
The fourth annual event, hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation to benefit Midlands non-profits, is set for May 2, headquartered at the S.C. State Museum.
The new donations platform is CiviCore. It follows last year’s technical problems that affected online giving systems.
Last year, Midlands Gives raised more than $1.6 million for hundreds of nonprofits across the Midlands. This year, 335 nonprofits are participating, and corporate incentive prizes will total close to $100,000 for nonprofits on Midlands Gives day.
View participating nonprofits and their expanded, more detailed profiles at www.midlandsgives.org.
