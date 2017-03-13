Get your driving privileges back early

The Department of Motor Vehicles is offering some South Carolina drivers whose license was suspended the ability to get their drivers license back early.
Not all suspensions, or pending suspensions, are eligible however. If you lost your license as the result of an alcohol or drug conviction, you aren’t eligible. If you lost your license for one of the following reasons, you may qualify:
- Too many points for someone under 18-years-old age
- Operating an unlicensed taxi
- Operating an uninsured vehicle that didn’t belong to you
- Operating or letting someone else operate an uninsured vehicle
- Driving while under suspension, but only if suspension was not the result of a drug or alcohol conviction.
If you want to apply for clearing your suspension, you need to get some paperwork together, complete the Driver Suspension Eligibility Application, and take it to a DMV branch office.
You will need to pay any fines or fees related to the suspension and show up at the DMV office with proof of insurance. Depending on why your license was suspended, you also may have to pass a new vision, knowledge, and/or road skills test too.
Comments