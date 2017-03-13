Airport High School 16-year-old missing

Trinity Makaela Schmidt has run away before but her family told Lexington County authorities she has never been gone for multiple days.
Schmidt was last seen at her home on Fish Hatchery Road on Friday, sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release Monday night. She was believed to be wearing baggy gray sweatpants and white Tommy Hilfiger sneakers.
Her family said she has a medical condition that requires medicine that she left at home.
If you can help authorities find Schmidt, you should call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-2400.
