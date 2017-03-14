Columbia plans new water meters, better customer service to address complaints

More satisfied customers is the goal of several steps – including staff reorganization and training and upgraded equipment – that the city Columbia is taking to improve its water service.
Recent local reports have highlighted some residents’ wildly inconsistent city water bills and dissatisfaction with the city’s customer service.
Among the steps the city is taking to improve its water service, according to a recent news release:
▪ Installing new meters for every customer – some 142,000 of them – over the next three to five years, with the goal of more accurate readings and quicker notification of possible water use issues before a customer is surprised by an odd bill;
▪ New methods to check for discrepancies in water meter readings and reduce skipped readings and estimated bills
▪ New training for “more knowledgeable and courteous customer service staff”;
▪ Specific staff members assigned to follow up with customers regarding their water issues, including meter readings;
▪ Responding more quickly to bill disputes and requests for rereading water meters;
▪ Enhanced online portals for customers to report concerns, track the status of requests, chat with customer service staff and pay their bills.
Overall, the city hopes the changes result in “an improvement in service and improved responsiveness to billing and water quality inquiries” for its customers.
