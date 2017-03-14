Driver charged with killing 2 SCDOT workers was on probation, records show

The driver charged with fatally striking two South Carolina highway workers Monday is a convicted felon who was on probation at the time of the collision, according to law enforcement records.
Lonnie Dean Miller, 29, of Augusta, Ga., is charged with two counts of hit-and-run involving death and one count of hit-and-run involving injury, authorities have said. He is charged in the Monday collision in Aiken County that killed two S.C. Department of Transportation workers and injured a third worker.
Miller was on probation at the time for a 2014 conviction in Richmond County, Georgia, for acquiring or obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery or deception, according Georgia Bureau of Investigation records. He was sentenced to six years probation and a $1,500 fine for the felony charge.
Miller had another conviction in Richmond County in 2011 for possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, according to records. He was sentenced to three years probation and a $1,000 fine.
Troopers say Miller was traveling north on S.C. 421 near North Augusta when his car veered off the right side of the road, striking Tony Redmond, 54, and Robert Clark, 64, who were working on the shoulder with a third employee.
Miller fled, but his car was later found nearby, troopers said. He turned himself in Monday afternoon at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, a Highway Patrol spokesman said.
A judge on Tuesday denied bond for Miller, who remains in the Aiken County jail. He has no prior criminal record in South Carolina, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
Comments