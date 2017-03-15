Local

March 15, 2017 11:01 AM

Richland County dedicates its long-awaited Decker Center

Posted by Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC Richland County’s long-awaited Decker Center is being offically dedicated next week, three months after its opening and some six years since planning for it began.

The $31 million, 112,000-square-foot facility at 2500 Decker Blvd. hosts the Central Magistrate Court, a sheriff’s department substation and a community space for public use. The Hopkins and Dentsville magistrate courts also are being temporarily housed in the building.

The Decker Center dedication ceremony will be Friday, March 24, at 11 a.m. Residents are invited to take a tour of the building.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

House votes to fire DPS chief

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos