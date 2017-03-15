Richland County dedicates its long-awaited Decker Center

COLUMBIA, SC Richland County’s long-awaited Decker Center is being offically dedicated next week, three months after its opening and some six years since planning for it began.
The $31 million, 112,000-square-foot facility at 2500 Decker Blvd. hosts the Central Magistrate Court, a sheriff’s department substation and a community space for public use. The Hopkins and Dentsville magistrate courts also are being temporarily housed in the building.
The Decker Center dedication ceremony will be Friday, March 24, at 11 a.m. Residents are invited to take a tour of the building.
