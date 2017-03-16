Fire that displaced Lexington County family started by wood stove

A family of five was displaced after a Thursday morning fire in Lexington County.
The blaze broke out just before 8 a.m. at a home on the 100 block of Gum Street, which is in the Dixiana area, according to Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill. Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived.
No injuries were reported; however, the fire displaced a family of two adults and three children, Cahill said. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
The fire caused around $30,000 damage to the home, Cahill said. Investigators believe it started with a wood-burning stove inside the house.
