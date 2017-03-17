Driver veered into I-77 traffic and died in head-on crash, trooper said

A wreck that snarled traffic in both directions of Interstate 77 Thursday night was likely caused by a driver who crossed a median into oncoming traffic, according to state troopers.
A 2006 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling southbound on Interstate 77 between Forest Drive and Fort Jackson Boulevard around 7:30 when it went off the road to the left, crossed the median and entered the northbound lanes, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. David Jones.
The vehicle then struck a Chevy van head-on.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the deceased driver as Harry B. Williams, 66, of Cedar Terrace in Columbia. Watts said he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the collision
Williams has a passenger in the front who was not wearing a seat belt. That person, who has not been identified, was transported to Palmetto Health Richland hospital Thursday night with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, who has also not been identified, was transported to the same hospital for serious injuries.
Watts said Williams died at the scene of the wreck from blunt force trauma.
S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate this case.
