Former Columbia postal worker convicted of tax fraud

Although he worked for the U.S. Postal Service, Larry Singleton has ties to the “sovereign citizen” movement that denies the authority of federal, state and local governments and the laws, policies and regulations US citizens are required to follow, U.S. Attorney Beth Drake said in a news release announcing the 60-year-old Columbia man’s conviction.
Singleton pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of interfering with the administration of tax law. The federal case against him presented facts about bad checks, unpaid taxes and a fraudulent claim of identity theft.
Singleton argued that his tax liability must be changed because his identity was stolen. He was accused of trying to pay a $72,000 tax bill with a fake check, trying to buy an automobile with a fake check and trying to make a bank deposit with a fake check written for hundreds of thousands of dollars, the government said.
The government called Singleton’s defense arguments ‘frivolous.”
“The refutation of frivolous arguments through enforcement helps maintain the integrity of the tax laws of this nation by making sure all citizens are treated equally and pay their fair share,” said acting IRS Special Agent in Charge Michael Daniels in the news release.
Singleton could be sentenced to 3 years in prison and a fine of $5,000. A sentencing date has not been set, Drake said.
