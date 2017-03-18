Photos: St. Patrick's Day Parade

Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com
Scenes from the 35th annual Five Points St. Pat's Day Parade.
C. Rush
online@thestate.com