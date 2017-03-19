One person killed, another critically injured in Saturday crash on I-277

One person was killed, another critically injured, around 5:20 p.m. Saturday when an SUV carrying four people ran off I-277 southbound and overturned near Fontaine Road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.
Two people in the vehicle not wearing seat belts, the driver and a rear-seat passenger, were thrown from the vehicle. Two other people in the vehicle, who were wearing seat belts, received minor injuries Cpl. David Jones of the highway patrol said.
The driver and the rear-seat passenger were taken to Palmetto Health Richland where the passenger died, Jones said.
The accident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Comments