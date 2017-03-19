What you missed, scandals – close to home and on a larger scale

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life Pause

1:09 Passenger travel in 2016 was once again up at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

2:24 St Patricks Day in Five Points- The People

0:51 Gamecocks are headed to the Sweet 16!

0:56 Gamecocks women's basketball team warms up for ASU

0:56 South Carolina warms up before matchup with Duke

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats