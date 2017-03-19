Local

March 19, 2017 10:29 PM

What you missed, scandals – close to home and on a larger scale

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

A look at five of the most significant stories affecting the Midlands from the past week:

Big crowd shows support for Brookland-Cayce soccer coach who has been on administrative leave for a classroom incident.

Special prosecutor David Pascoe might do what no other S.C. Democrat has been able to do in two decades – bringing down the S.C. GOP.

SC black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because they were racially profiled by officer.

Nikki Haley adjusts to life in New York, the UN and working for Trump.

Should you worry about all of the Columbia-area restaurant closing recently?

Local

