What you missed, scandals – close to home and on a larger scale

A look at five of the most significant stories affecting the Midlands from the past week:
Big crowd shows support for Brookland-Cayce soccer coach who has been on administrative leave for a classroom incident.
Special prosecutor David Pascoe might do what no other S.C. Democrat has been able to do in two decades – bringing down the S.C. GOP.
SC black couple arrested, awarded $1.3 million because they were racially profiled by officer.
Nikki Haley adjusts to life in New York, the UN and working for Trump.
Should you worry about all of the Columbia-area restaurant closing recently?
