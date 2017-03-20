New school may be coming soon to north side of Lake Murray

A new elementary school may rise soon south of Chapin.
Lexington-Richland 5 is looking at putting the school for up to 750 students on Amicks Ferry Road on a 24-acre tract a mile south of town.
School officials are exploring “if the site is suitable,” Superintendent Stephen Hefner said.
“Land is getting scarce,” he said. “We are trying to position ourselves to have a location available when needed. Nothing is imminent.”
School officials say two new schools are needed soon around the town, the hub of a steadily growing area on the north side of Lake Murray.
It’s premature to say when those schools would open and how they would be financed, Hefner said.
New schools often require a referendum asking voters to approve debt paid off by a property tax increase.
Concern about extra traffic and new homes that a school could create has Lexington County officials looking on limits on how many more houses could be built in the Amicks Ferry area.
Some nearby residents already are questioning the site on social media.
Meanwhile, work will start shortly on an addition for more classrooms to ease overcrowding at Chapin Middle School.
The project is being paid for with a combination of savings and leftover money from other building projects, officials said.
