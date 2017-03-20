Local

March 20, 2017 12:46 PM

Second person dies after Saturday crash on I-277

By Teddy Kulmala

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A second person has died after a Saturday crash on Interstate 277, according to officials.

Krystin Prince, 24, of Brook Pines Drive in Columbia, died at 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, according to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts. She died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Prince was driving the southbound SUV that exited the roadway of I-277 near Fontaine Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, officials have said. The SUV overturned, ejecting Prince and 21-year-old Kevin Anthony Jones, neither of whom was wearing a seat belt.

Jones died a short time later from blunt force trauma to the head, Watts said. Prince had been listed in critical condition since the crash.

Troopers say two other passengers who were wearing seat belts had minor injuries.

