3 schools in Columbia area up for ‘finest’ awards

Three Columbia-area public schools are among nine finalists for the annual award that recognizes educational innovation in South Carolina.
Round Top Elementary in Richland 2 and Dutch Fork middle and high schools in Lexington/Richland 5 are in the running for selection as Palmetto’s Finest awards that will be announced Tuesday morning, the state Association of School Administrators said.
Little Mountain Elementary School in Newberry County also is a contender.
Of the nine finalists, five schools could win in various categories, said Hannah Pittman, the association’s director. Winners will get a plaque, a banner and other recognitions.
The other contenders are in Florence, Greenville, Oconee and Spartanburg counties.
