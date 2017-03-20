3 schools in Columbia area up for ‘finest’ awards

1:29 A.C. Flora High School booster club investigation in 90 seconds Pause

1:09 Passenger travel in 2016 was once again up at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano

1:26 School choice options and obstacles

1:29 Getting Tested for Zika

1:13 How Zika spreads (and who’s to blame)

1:03 3 ways to protect yourself from Zika

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

1:01 What having Brett Favre at Gamecocks practice meant to Jake Bentley