SC bodybuilder’s death leaves massive void

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia Pause

1:29 A.C. Flora High School booster club investigation in 90 seconds

1:09 Passenger travel in 2016 was once again up at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

1:54 Rock Hill couple talks about fighting to keep their adoptive daughter, 3

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

1:50 Great technique, heart, toughness: Coach K tips cap to Gamecocks

1:01 What having Brett Favre at Gamecocks practice meant to Jake Bentley

0:28 Campus scene: USC students celebrate big NCAA win