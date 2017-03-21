2 schools in Columbia win ‘Palmetto’s Finest’ awards

Two Columbia-area public schools are among five statewide to be given the annual award that recognizes educational innovation in South Carolina.
Blythewood’s Round Top Elementary, in Richland 2, and Irmo’s Dutch Fork Middle School, in Lexington/Richland 5, were deemed Palmetto’s Finest on Tuesday, the state Association of School Administrators said.
Dutch Fork enrolls 1,034 seventh- and eighth-grade students and consistently receives top state and federal ratings, the association said. The school has an overall “A” grade and top ranking by Niche.com for academics and student programs. Its Hate Won’t Win campaign encourages diversity and tolerance.
Round Top serves 565 students in pre-K through fifth grade and is a National School of Character, the association said. Round Top provides arts integration and is the district’s first elementary school to become an Arts in the Basic Curriculum site. Its Leader in Me program helps students value lifelong learning and responsible citizenship.
Hannah Pittman, the association’s director, said winners will get a plaque, a banner and other recognitions. The other contenders in the Midlands were Dutch Fork Middle School and Little Mountain Elementary School, in Newberry County.
The rest were from Florence, Greenville, Oconee and Spartanburg counties.
Comments