Gamecock ‘Sweet 16’ T-shirts selling fast

Charles Jackson’s daughter, Kris Moore-Jackson, played basketball at Dutch Fork High School with Alaina Coates, the South Carolina women’s basketball star.
Unfortunately, Coates won’t be playing with the Gamecocks in the women’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game Saturday because of an ankle injury. But Jackson and his family still will be showing their support for the Gamecocks, sporting brand new Sweet 16 T-shirts Jackson picked up Tuesday, fresh out of the box.
The Gamecocks’ men’s and women’s teams are in the Sweet 16 this year – the men for the first time ever. So Jackson bought seven shirts for his family at Addam’s University Bookstore first thing Tuesday, dropping $173 in the process.
“Oooooo, it hurt,” said Jackson, a retired U.S. Air Force major. “But it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It’s been 44 years since the men won a game in the tournament.”
T-shirts sales were brisk around Columbia Tuesday – the first day they were available after the men’s team stunned Duke over the weekend to reach the Sweet 16. Because the terms “Sweet 16” and “March Madness” are licensed by the NCAA, the shirts couldn’t be produced locally.
At Jewelry Warehouse’s Garnet and Black Traditions on Bower Parkway in Harbison, sales associate Bianca Dunn sold 20 shirts between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
“About every customer has asked for the shirts,” she said. “We have plenty – two four-way racks with men’s (styles) and another two for women’s styles.”
The shirts at Addams come in either garnet or white and feature the Gamecocks’ name or logo and the words “Sweet 16” or “March Madness.” At Addams, they range from $22-$35, depending on the quality of the material, manager Ken Halstead said.
The shirts at Garnet and Black Traditions come in garnet and black and feature the words “Sweet 16, Survive and Advance.” They sell for $21.99-$24.99. They also have a T-shirt with the final USC-Duke score on it.
Jewelry Warehouse buyer Kevin Lucas said he has ordered 1,200 shirts for the three Garnet and Black Traditions stores in Cayce, Lexington and Harbison.
Halstead at Addam’s said the Sweet 16 shirts will have to suffice for now, even if the team wins over Baylor University and goes to the Elite Eight Friday. There isn’t enough time to print them up before the Final Four Saturday, April 1 and Monday, April 3.
But should the Gamecocks advance to the Final Four, “There will be lots of merchandise,” Halstead said. “Folks will have plenty to choose from.”
