Conflict intensifies over Cayce redevelopment tax extension

Cayce’s bid to extend a redevelopment tax may be in trouble amid a scramble to reach a deal allowing it.
Five of nine members of Lexington County Council expressed opposition to a plan Tuesday that they say is a money-loser because the county would wait an additional 20 years on revenue gains.
“Given the many pressing needs throughout the county, it simply wouldn’t make sense,” council members Erin Long Bergeson of Chapin, Darrell Hudson of Lexington, Ned Tolar of West Columbia and Phil Yarborough of Irmo said in a statement.
Councilman Scotty Whetstone of Swansea agreed with that sentiment.
City Mayor Elise Partin called the complaint “political scare tactics” as talks continue on a reworking the proposal.
The conflict is over Cayce’s push to continue a plan known as tax increment financing through 2037 that uses revenue from property tax growth in a 188-acre area along the Congareee River to pay for improvements.
The proposal is estimated to generate $8.7 million for landscaping a mile of Knox Abbot Drive and other projects wanted by City Hall.
That plan abated $1.8 million in taxes during the past 20 years, city officials estimate.
Some county leaders want to start collecting their share, a step that Tolar said likely would reduce what Cayce gains from an extension. How much Cayce might lose is unclear.
An agreement allowing the extension “is still up in the air,” Tolar said. “We don’t know where it’s going to fall.”
