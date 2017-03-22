Storm produces winds up to 60 mph, downs trees

A line of thunderstorms moved through the state Tuesday night causing straight-line wind damage from the Newberry County and Chapin/Lake Murray area southeast across Columbia to Lower Richland and the McEntire Air Force Base, according to the National Weather Service.
The storm system moved through the local area Tuesday between 10 -11 p.m.
The highest wind gusts recorded were 60 mph at the Lake Murray Dam, with winds of 58 mph reported at McEntire AFB in Hopkins and 51 mph winds at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.
There were widespread reports of trees down at Corley Mill and S.C. 6, the southern end of the Lake Murray Damn, at Dreher Island State Park and elsewhere in the area, said Dan Miller, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Columbia.
"There were quite a few reports of trees down basically all the way from Saluda, Prosperity and Chapin to the Lake Murray, Lexington and Irmo area," Miller said. "That's where the worst of it was last night."
There were no indications that a tornado touched down in state, just straight-line wind damage, Miller said .
Straight-line wind gusts come out of a thunderstorm and must meet or exceed 58 mph, the weather service reports. Because the wind gusts flow out of such thunderstorms, damage to trees and such tends to occur in a straight line.
A tornado is a violent rotation of a column of wind from the base of a thunderstorm to the ground. Because all winds flow into a tornado, the damage patterns of trees and other objects is more angled, the weather service said.
The weather came from a cold front that stretched across the area from southern Tennessee, north Georgia and the Upstate and tracked south and east across the Midlands Tuesday night. The system was east of Columbia by 1 a.m. Wednesday and continuing moving through Low Country and off coast, Miller said.
The aftermath is cooler temperatures Wednesday, after a record-tying high in Columbia on Tuesday of 89 degrees, Miller said. The next chance of precipitation comes on Sunday, with a 30 percent chance of rain, he said.
