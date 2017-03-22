Local

March 22, 2017 12:50 PM

Fire extinguished at new student housing near Huger, Blossom streets

By Cynthia Roldán

COLUMBIA, SC

Firefighters have extinguished a fire at a student housing complex near the University of South Carolina campus.

No injuries have been reported at the Park Place complex, at the corner of Huger and Blossom Streets, said Capt. Brick Lewis, spokesman for the Columbia Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the call around noon, he said. The building was evacuated. Firefighters remain on scene removing smoke from within a building, Lewis said.

The agency is urging drivers to avoid Huger Street, since it’s been forced down to one lane each way to help ease traffic build up in the area.

Check back for updates to developing story.

