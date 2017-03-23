2 displaced after Wednesday house fire in Blythewood

Two people were displaced after a fire at a Blythewood home late Wednesday.
Firefighters responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Fork Road in Blythewood, where they found a home with heavy fire coming from the garage, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Crews had the fire knocked down by around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
No injuries were reported, but two people were displaced, according to the fire department. The American Red Cross is assisting them.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.
