Cause of deaths released in Lexington home fire

Four members of a Lexington County family died from carbon monoxide poisoning when their home burned Tuesday, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.
Fisher released the cause of deaths early Thursday.
Parents Scott and Amanda Kelly, along with their two youngest children, 9-year-old Elizabeth and 10-month-old Judah, perished in the fire at the house in central Lexington County early Tuesday.
Bekah and brother Jared, along with Scott Kelly’s mother, survived. The grandmother was taken for treatment of burns to Augusta and is expected to recover, according to social media posts by the family’s church.
The cause of the fatal fire is still being investigated by multiple agencies.
Comments